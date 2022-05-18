Occupiers announced their intention to sell electricity to Ukraine from captured Zaporizhia NPP

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Husnullin, who visited the occupied territories, offered Ukraine to buy electricity from the Zaporizhia NPP, which is temporarily under the control of the Russian aggressors.

As informs Censor.NET, the Russian "Interfax" reports about it.

"If Ukraine is ready to accept and pay, it will work for them. It will not accept, it will work for Russia. Nuclear electricity is one of the cheapest types, absolutely competitive. There will be no questions about where to sell electricity," Husnullin said after visiting occupied Melitopol.

He also stated that Zaporizhia NPP "will work, all jobs are saved."

