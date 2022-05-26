Kissinger says that piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia, but now it is not 1938, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's proposal to cede part of Russia's territory in exchange for an end to the war.

According to Censor.NET, he stated this in an evening video message on May 25.

"Mr. Kissinger says that a piece of Ukraine should be given to Russia. That Russia should not be alienated from Europe. It seems that Mr. Kissinger's calendar is not 2022, but 1938, and he thought he was talking to an audience not in Davos, but in what was then Munich.

By the way, in the real year 1938, when Mr. Kissinger's family was fleeing Nazi Germany, he was 15 years old, and he understood everything perfectly. And they did not hear from him then that it was necessary to adapt to the Nazis instead of escaping from them or fighting them, "the head of state stressed.

The president also noted that "symptomatic editorials" had begun to appear in some Western media, alleging that Ukraine should accept so-called difficult compromises by giving up territory in exchange for peace.

Maybe the New York Times wrote something similar in 1938. But now, let me remind you, it's 2022. And according to all these geopolitical considerations of those who advise Ukraine to give something to Russia, "great geopoliticians" do not always want to see ordinary people. Ordinary Ukrainians. Millions of those who actually live in the territory they propose to exchange for the illusion of peace. You always have to see people. And remember that values ​​are not just a word," Zelenskyi concluded.

