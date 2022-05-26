Russian occupiers deported more than 238,000 children from Ukraine

Russia has already deported more than 238,000 Ukrainian children to its territory.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ombudsman's Office said this on Telegram.

"As of May 26, the aggressor country continues to deport Ukrainian citizens to Russia and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Today it is known that 238,329 children have already crossed the border with Russia. According to Article 49 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons "Individual or mass resettlement or deportation is prohibited," the statement said.

However, Russia is resorting to illegal actions, ignoring the rules of war. In view of this, the question remains relevant: what to do when a child is forcibly transferred to the temporarily occupied territory or deported.

