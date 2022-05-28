As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 242 children were lost, more than 440 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 28, 2022, more than 682 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 242 children were killed and more than 440 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 108, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 51, Kherson - 49, Mykolaiv - 45, Zaporizhia - 28, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

On May 26, a 12-year-old boy died as a result of an enemy shell detonation in Mariupol, Donetsk region, on the territory of a secondary school.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that a 15-year-old boy was injured during the March 15 shelling of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region. The boy was forcibly taken to the territory of the so-called "DNR" to a medical institution. His 2-year-old brother and 14-year-old sister were taken away with him.

It also became known that on February 28, a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shelling of a car by the Russian military in Kharkiv.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 1,888 educational institutions were damaged by constant bombing and shelling by Ukrainian forces in Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 180 of them were completely destroyed.