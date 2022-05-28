Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30 thousand people, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 1330 tanks and 3258 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian troops that have invaded Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 28, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 30 thousand people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 30,000 (+250) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1330 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3258 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 628 (+5) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 203 (+2) units,

air defense means - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 207 (+1) units,

helicopters - 174 (+4) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 503 (+0),

cruise missiles - 116 (+1),

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2226 (+0) units,

special equipment - 48 (+0).

"The greatest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Avdiivka and Kryvyi Rih directions. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.