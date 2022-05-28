Luhansk region is not cut off, there is access to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, - Haidai

Luhansk region is not cut off from Ukraine, access to Lysychansk and Severodonetsk is preserved.

The head of the Luhansk military regional administration Sergey Gaidai declared it on air a telemarathon, informs Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Lysychansk-Bakhmut route is completely under fire. It is not under the control of the Russian army, ie they did not block it, but they are shelling, and it is very dangerous and risky to drive on it. There are already a lot of cars on the road, which were completely shut down, "said the head of the region.

According to him, as for the transport connection, between Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, in fact, trucks will not pass, only cars.

"But the region is not cut off, there is a connection, there is access to Lysychansk, to the Hirska Community, to Severodonetsk. Yesterday humanitarian goods were delivered, yesterday patrol policemen took 31 people to evacuation," Haidai assured.

