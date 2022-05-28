Zelenskyi about prospects for change of government in Russia: They are all afraid of Putin

A change of government in Russia is currently unlikely. The environment is strongly linked to crime and fears Putin.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this in an interview with NOS, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I see this team working together for many years, and I think they are strongly connected. On many levels. Because of their many actions and crimes," he said.

In particular, Zelenskyi reminded of Russia's crimes in Ukraine.

"They are intertwined. I am not sure that a change of government is possible now. I think they are all afraid of Putin," Zelenskyi said.

