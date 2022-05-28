Man was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for surrendering positions of Armed Forces in Kharkiv to occupiers, - Office of Prosecutor General

A man who "leaked" information to the occupiers about the location of military facilities of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Prosecutors proved in court that the citizen justified the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. He provided information about the location of military facilities of the Armed Forces in Kharkiv, as a result of which they were shelled. - it is said in the message.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

