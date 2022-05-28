Occupiers in occupied territories follow "Nazi method", - Zelensky

Invaders in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories torture local officials, and if they agree to cooperate, sign documents and leave work.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the Dutch newspaper Nieuwsuur, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Russia's policy everywhere: disconnecting television, disconnecting from one or another Internet, connecting only its own television - and the information war begins. After that, people, all local authorities are being tortured, they are all in basements, they died or they were tortured especially for the people, demonstratively, the Middle Ages! "- said the head of state.

He stressed that the Russian military operates according to the same scheme as the "Nazi methodology."

"They (the invaders) are torturing them, cleaning them up or, if the local authorities agree to work for them, they sign the papers and leave them to work," Zelensky said.

He also said that the invaders were trying to translate all schools in the occupied territories into Russian.

Read more: Man was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for surrendering positions of Armed Forces in Kharkiv to occupiers, - Office of Prosecutor General