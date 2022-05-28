Released from captivity, Ukrainian military reported torture, beatings and introduction of unknown drugs, - Denysova

Russia continues to violate the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This was emphasized by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denysova

"During a monitoring visit to the health facility where the Ukrainian servicemen are being held, they reported torture and ill-treatment of the occupiers.

Most Ukrainian servicemen were taken prisoner by the occupiers near Mariupol. Initially, they were kept in basements and outbuildings. Then they were transferred to the guardhouse, the pre-trial detention center in Donetsk and the 20120 correctional colony, which are located in the temporarily occupied territory. Later, our troops were transferred to the Taganrog and Voronezh pre-trial detention centers.

During the transfer, Ukrainian soldiers were blindfolded, wearing a sack over their heads, and their hands were tied with ropes.

"Ukrainian servicemen were tortured, threatened with murder, beaten and humiliated," the statement said.

According to Denisova, officers and fighters of Azov were treated with extreme cruelty.

"During interrogations, Ukrainian prisoners of war were brought to their knees, beaten on the toes with their butts and open wounds, pliers were used, shots were thrown around their necks and strangled. In addition, they tortured him with electric shocks, beat him with a truncheon and kicked him.

Ukrainian servicemen reported that the racists injected them with unknown drugs on the letter "M", after which they fainted and lost their memory.

The occupiers forced Ukrainian soldiers to learn the poem "Forgive us, native Russians", the anthem of the Russian Federation, the history of the creation of the emblem and flag of the Russian Federation, otherwise - used torture and torture.

Ukrainian women prisoners of war held in the Donetsk pre-trial detention center said that there were at least 17-20 of them in the cells for 2-3 people.

Instead of a bathroom - a bucket. Women were deprived of hygiene products and the opportunity to wash. They were subjected to psychological pressure - Ukrainian captive men were brutally beaten in front of them. Captive women were also forced to have sexual intercourse.

Vital Ukrainian servicemen were not provided with vital medical care. The doctor examined them only before they were transferred to the POW camp in Sevastopol, where ICRC representatives provided assistance.

Ukrainians were not given water, only 1.5 liters for 30-40 people, limited in food - in the ORDLO daily diet consisted of a piece of bread and lard. Rashists sometimes mocked meat and said it was "human."

Ukrainian servicemen were deprived of the opportunity to contact their relatives. The ICRC Central Intelligence Agency's ID cards provided for in Article 70 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, which must be sent immediately after capture, were completed only immediately before the exchange.

By these criminal actions, Russia violated the rights of prisoners of war, guaranteed by the provisions of Articles 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24-27, 29-31, 46, 48, 69-71 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War," Denysova said.

She appealed to the UN Commission to Investigate Human Rights Violations during Russia's military invasion of Ukraine to take into account new facts of violations.