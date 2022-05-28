Putin has built country where no one but him decides - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Putin had built a state in which no one but the president of the Russian Federation decides anything.

The head of state declared it in an interview with Nos, Censor.NET informs.

"The question is not what I want to negotiate with him (Putin. - Ed.), The question is that there is no one to negotiate with. He has built a state in which no one decides anything. Therefore, it does not matter what their The Minister of Foreign Affairs. It doesn't matter if he sends a delegation to talk to us. All these people are nobody, unfortunately," the President explained.

