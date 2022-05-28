Scholz and Macron call Putin again: They called on him to enter into serious direct talks with Zelensky

During a telephone conversation with Putin, the President of France and Emmanuel Macron and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz called on the President of Russia to an immediate truce and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that the conversation was initiated by France and Germany, it lasted 80 minutes.

"The Chancellor and the President of France have called for an immediate truce and the withdrawal of Russian troops. They called on the President of Russia to enter into serious direct talks with the President of Ukraine and find a diplomatic solution to the conflict," the statement said.

Macron and Scholz also called on Putin to "improve the humanitarian situation of the civilian population" and "praised the Russian president's commitment to the treatment of prisoners of war in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, and unrestricted access to the International Committee of the Red Cross."

In addition, the leaders of Germany and France also spoke with Putin about the global food situation, "which has been exacerbated by Russia's aggressive war."

