We cannot completely restore our territory by military means, we need diplomacy, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky does not believe that Ukraine can return all the occupied territories by military means, as it could lose hundreds of thousands of people.

As reported by Censor.NET, he stated this in an interview with the Dutch TV channel NOS.

"For me, the victory is the restoration of territorial integrity, absolutely all territories. I do not believe that we can completely restore our entire territory by military means. If we decide to follow this path, we will lose hundreds of thousands of people," he said.

According to Zelensky, at least it is necessary to return to the borders as of February 24, 2022.

"After that, we can talk about defending our territory through diplomacy," the president added.

"We can fight with Russia, but not to the last person. If they don't care, I don't care. If we return to the 24th line, I'm sure Russia will sit down at the negotiating table. We are not ready to give Crimea and Donbas To the Russian Federation ", the head of state added.

