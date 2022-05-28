Troops of Russian Federation carried out rocket and mortar shelling of Sumy region, - SBGS
3 4256
Russian occupation forces fired rockets and mines into the Sumy region today.
The press service of SBGS reports about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Today, after 4 pm, an enemy plane fired 6 unguided missiles at the border areas of Sumy region. The missiles hit outside the settlements," the State Border Guard Service said.
Also today after 12 o'clock the enemy dropped 5 mortar mines from the Russian settlement triple on the border territory of the Shostka area.