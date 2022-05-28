G7 calls on OPEC to take action to ease the situation in the energy market

The statement was made by the G7 energy and environment ministers following a two-day summit in Berlin.

"We call on oil and gas producing countries to act responsibly in the face of tough conditions in international markets, pointing out that OPEC plays a key role. We will work with them and all partners to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply, "said a joint statement from the ministers of the United States, France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

The countries also stressed the importance of switching to green energy sources "in the context of Russia's fossil fuel war."

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson described the task of the Group of Seven ministerial meeting as follows: "We must state that the transition to green energy remains a priority, and continue to respond to Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine with strong and effective measures."

Russia is a major producer of many of the minerals and metals needed for the transition to clean energy, the International Energy Organization said. "The country's invasion of Ukraine underscores the need to diversify supplies and strengthen energy security," the organization said in a Twitter message.

In early May, according to AFP, the countries of the "Group of Seven" announced their intention to stop buying Russian oil, but the deadlines for stopping purchases were not announced.

The United States, Britain and Canada have already imposed oil embargoes on Russia.

Rising world energy prices have boosted foreign exchange inflows into Russia despite a tough regime of international sanctions.