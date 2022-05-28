I do not hope for coup in Russia. They are all afraid of Putin, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that no one inside Russia's ruling elite is going to remove Russian President Vladimir Putin from power.

According to Censor.NET, the president said this in an interview with the Dutch TV channel NOS.

Zelensky noted: "I think this whole team has been working for many years, and they are strengthened among themselves. They are connected by many things, many steps, many crimes - at least we consider it a crime, something that is happening against us. And they are united.

I'm not sure about Putin's regime change right now. I think they are all afraid of him."

