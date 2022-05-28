More than 80% of Ukrainians want to own gun, - Diia poll

According to the interim results of the citizens' survey in the Diia" app, more than 62% of Ukrainians support the circulation of weapons for personal protection, and another 18% support limited circulation for special needs.

The online poll continues until June 1.

As of the evening of May 28, more than 1,000,030 citizens of Ukraine had voted in Diia.

18.24% supported the answer "For special needs"

62.62% - "For personal protection"

and 19.15% "I'm against it."

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky explained that the first version envisages a limited circulation of firearms. It would provides that all eligible citizens may have weapons, but it is prohibited to carry weapons. They would be stored only at home, and used at shooting ranges and practice ranges.

The second option involves the free circulation of firearms with the legalization of carrying guns in public places.

These surveys are official government opinion polls. However, the results of the polls do not oblige the authorities to make certain decisions, but only have a recommendatory nature.

