Germany is ready to transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine - Feldhusen

Germany is ready to transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. In particular, Kyiv will receive from Berlin "Gepard" self-propelled guns.

According to RBC-Ukraine, German Ambassador Anka Feldhusen said this in a telethon.

"There are two aspects. You can buy them directly from the manufacturer, but you have to get permission from the government... I think the process has already started now. They (supplies of "Gepards" to Ukraine - ed.) have already been approved," the German ambassador said.

Feldhusen also commented on possible deliveries of "Marder" armored personnel carriers. According to her, this equipment is no longer used in Germany and needs to be repaired.

"I don't think that there (in Berlin - ed.) is slowing down (the decision to transfer the "Marders" - ed.). Those "Marders" have been parked for 10 years; they cannot fight. They have to be repaired first and then transferred. I do not know the details, but our decision was final - we will transfer the heavy weapons. I think it will be," the diplomat stressed.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the German government blocks the supply of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) "Marder" to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany criticized Berlin for such a position.

