Kherson region occupation authorities postponed "referendum" until 2023

Collaborators of the Kherson region, which has been seized by Russian troops, once again postponed the pseudo-referendum on "joining" Russia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.

"The deputy chairman of the civil-military administration" of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, assessed the possibility of a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation. He admitted that because of the prolonged hostilities, the question is not the right time.

"It will not happen by the fall. We are preparing the administrative system, and then, closer to next year, we will see how things go," the collaborator said.

A few weeks ago, he told Russian propagandists that he would ask Putin to include the occupied Kherson region in Russia by the end of 2022. At that time, Stremousov assured that "there will be no referendums".

In response, presidential spokesman Peskov allowed the annexation to take place "in a legitimate way," following the scenario implemented in 2014 in Crimea. As a consequence, local collaborators were forced to return to the idea of a pseudo-referendum.

"We will announce later, when some kind of vote or plebiscite will be planned, but it will not be today or tomorrow, because our first task is to bring order to the Kherson region," Stremousov added.

