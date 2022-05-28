Rashists shelled Kryvyi Rih on evening of May 28, - Vilkul (updated)

In the evening of May 28, Russian occupiers shelled Kryvyi Rih.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Oleksandr Vilkul.

He noted: "Rocket strikes near one of the exits from the city. Don't take pictures or post anything on social media. Everyone stay inside shelters.

Later, the head of the military administration reported that as a result of the missile strike one of the city's factories was practically destroyed.

"Several missiles flew onto the territory of one of the industrial enterprises in the industrial zone of Kryvyi Rih. The plant is practically destroyed. Explosions can be heard. Rescue units are involved in the elimination of the consequences of the fire," - wrote Vilkul.