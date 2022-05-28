Since beginning of this day, 7 enemy attacks were repulsed in Donbass. 7 occupant vehicles and "Orlan-10" drone were destroyed, - JFO press center

As of 21:00, May 28, Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping have repelled 7 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in 3 locations.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to JFO press center.

"The occupants shelled more than 40 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In Donetsk region alone, they destroyed and damaged 15 civilian objects, including: 14 residential buildings and a coke plant. As a result of this shelling, at least three civilians were killed and five more were wounded and injured in varying degrees of severity. The data on the deaths, destruction and damage in Luhansk region is being clarified," the report reads.

Over the past 24 hours, servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 1 tank; 6 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down an "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicle.

