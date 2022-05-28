Terror has become only form of action of Russian state against Europe, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again stated the need to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

"Over and over again I will remind the world that we need to finally officially recognize Russia as a terrorist state, a state sponsor of terrorism. This is simply true. It is honest and reflects the daily reality that the occupiers have created in Ukraine and very much want to carry further into Europe. And it should be legally fixed", - said Zelensky in video address on Saturday evening, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I am preparing for the meeting of the European Council, which will take place on May 30-31. I will address the participants of the meeting. In particular, I will talk about this as well. About terror, which has become in fact the only form of action of the Russian state against Europe today. Terror on the ground in Ukraine. Terror on the energy market of all of Europe, not just our state. Terror on the food market, already on a global scale. And what kind of terror will come next?" - he said.

