Severodonetsk under Ukrainian flag, orcs have not advanced beyond "Mir" hotel, - Haidai

Severodonetsk is under the Ukrainian flag, and Russian troops have not advanced further than the "Mir" hotel.

This was stated by the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The shelling has not stopped, the hottest is in Severodonetsk. The city is under the Ukrainian flag. Orks still control the territory of the "Mir" hotel, they have not moved further and have significant losses," the report said.

Haidai also reported that fighting continues in the villages on the outskirts of Severodonetsk.

