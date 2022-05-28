In occupied Mariupol port, Rashists began to load stolen metal products on ships, - Andriushchenko

In the port of Mariupol, the occupiers began to load rolled metal on ships, which was stolen from Ukrainian companies.

This was stated in Telegram-chanel by adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"The occupants began the first loading of rolled steel from the port of Mariupol. Since there is no confirmation that the "new gate" has been unblocked, the metal will be taken out in small batches," the report reads.

