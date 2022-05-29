In recent weeks, Germany has minimized military support to Ukraine - Welt

Over the past few weeks, the German government has minimized military support to Ukraine. Since March 30, 2022, only two shipments of weapons have been transferred..

This is stated by German Welt, іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

It is reported that between March 30 and May 26, Germany transferred two shipments of weapons from the Federal Government to Ukraine. In mid-May, 3,000 anti-tank mines and another 1,600 specialized directional anti-tank mines were delivered.

"Information on the specific weapons deliveries is security-related and classified, so please understand that I can neither provide more details nor confirm the details," a German Defense Ministry spokeswoman responded to Welt's request.

The April delivery included machine gun parts, detonating cords, radios, hand grenades, explosives, and mines. According to the Ukrainian side, the last delivery of anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons took place on March 25 more than two months ago. It included 2,000 Panzerfaust 3 missiles and 1,500 "Strela" anti-aircraft missiles.

