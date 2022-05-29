In Kyiv region near Belarusian border all is quiet, but there is constant threat to region, - Head of RMA Kuleba

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba assured that everything is calm near the border with Belarus in the Kyiv region, but noted that the region is constantly under the threat of Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Kuleba stated this in a video message from Chernobyl, published in Telegram.

"In recent days, there has been a lot of information of various kinds concerning the possibility of another invasion by Russian troops from the side of the Belarusian border. That's why today we went out together with the leadership of the regional police and checked the security facilities.

As of today, everything is quiet in the region. The information that you see in social networks does not correspond to the reality that there are some active operations here. Everything is normal in Kyiv region and the situation is fully under control of security forces," he said.

At the same time, Kuleba reminded that "unfortunately, now the Kiev region is constantly under the threat of invasion and under the threat of missile attacks.