Enemy continues to suffer losses: in Crimea stop receiving civilians in hospitals to free places for wounded military of Russian Federation, - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, the occupation administration ordered to suspend the admission of civilians to hospitals in order to vacate the beds for the wounded.

Thus, the ninety-fifth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, there has been an increase in the number of operational and combat training measures during the inspection of the response forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missiles and airstrikes on Ukrainian infrastructure from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to cover the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions. They fired mortars at the positions of the Defense Forces in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy exerts systematic fire to prevent the further advance of our units in the direction of the State Border of Ukraine. Takes measures to replenish the loss of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and deterring units of the Defense Forces. They fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Cherkasy Tyshky, Rusky Tyshky, Petrivka, and Ternov. They continued the activities of remote mining of the area in the probable areas of action of the Defense Forces.

In the Slovyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, conducted intensive reconnaissance. The main efforts were focused on maintaining the occupied positions and creating conditions for the resumption of the offensive. Replenishes losses and inventories.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Husarivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Bohorodychne, Sviatohirsk, and others. The enemy continued to launch airstrikes in the Dovgenky area by the army aviation forces.

The enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Donetsk direction. Actively uses the forces and means of missile forces and artillery and electronic warfare. Increased the intensity of operational-tactical and army aviation.

In the Lyman, direction strengthens the group. They used assault aircraft near Dibrova. They are trying to gain a foothold in the area of ​​the Lyman settlement.

In the Severodonetsk's direction, with the support of artillery, They conducted assault operations in the area of ​​the city of Severodonetsk, and fighting continues. In the area of ​​the settlement of Bobrove, the enemy suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions. Assault aircraft launched airstrikes in the Ustynivka area.

The occupiers are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Bakhmut direction. With the support of mortar and artillery fire, the enemy conducted offensive and assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Vasylivka, Komyshuvakha, and Myronivka. They were unsuccessful, suffered losses, and left. They launched airstrikes near Yakovlivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of artillery, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kamyanka and Vesele but was unsuccessful.

The enemy did not carry out active offensive operations in the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas, and fired on civilian infrastructure along the line of contact.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy suffered losses as a result of offensive actions of Ukrainian units and took up defense on unfavorable borders in the area of ​​Kostromka. Takes measures to restore lost positions by transferring reserves to threatening areas.

The Russian occupiers inflicted fire damage on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Stepova Dolina, Luch, Partizany, Chervony Yar, Trudolyubivka, and others.

In order to make up for the losses, the enemy reinforces the group with obsolete weapons and military equipment, including T-62 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles-1.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly.

Restrictive measures are underway in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, inspections of infrastructure, transport, and citizens have been intensified, and control over the use of cars equipped with special equipment has been strengthened.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, sanitary, which necessitates the creation of additional opportunities for medical care. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the occupation administration ordered to stop accepting civilians in order to vacate the beds for the wounded. Donor blood is being collected intensively.

"Over the past 24 hours, seven enemy attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk, one tank and six enemy vehicles have been destroyed. Air defense units have destroyed Orlan-10 UAVs. The enemy has suffered losses in other areas as well," the General Staff said.