Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30,150 people, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 1,338 tanks and 3,270 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.05 are approximately:
personnel - about 30,150 (+150) people were liquidated,
tanks - 1338 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3270 (+12) units,
artillery systems - 631 (+3) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 203 (+0) units,
air defense means - 93 (+0) units,
aircraft - 207 (+0) units,
helicopters - 174 (+0) units,
UAV operational and tactical level - 504 (+1),
cruise missiles - 116 (+0),
ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2240 (+14) units,
special equipment - 48 (+0).
"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.