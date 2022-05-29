Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30,150 people, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 1,338 tanks and 3,270 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 29, the loss of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 30,150 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 29.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 30,150 (+150) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1338 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3270 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 631 (+3) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 203 (+0) units,

air defense means - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 207 (+0) units,

helicopters - 174 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level - 504 (+1),

cruise missiles - 116 (+0),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2240 (+14) units,

special equipment - 48 (+0).

Read more: Enemy continues to suffer losses: in Crimea stop receiving civilians in hospitals to free places for wounded military of Russian Federation, - General Staff

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Bakhmut direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.