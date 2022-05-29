Occupiers once again fired at borders of Sumy region from territory of Russian Federation, - OK "North"

This morning, Russian troops again fired on the border of the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

As noted, the occupiers again fired on the border of the Sumy region in the morning.

"At about 07:35, observers recorded about 20 explosions (parishes) from the territory of the Russian Federation in the direction of Boyaro-Lezhachy. There are no casualties among personnel and equipment," the statement said.

