Russians struck Donetsk with missiles, Urahans, tanks, and heavy artillery. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, the occupiers fired on 8 settlements. Twenty-five civilian buildings were destroyed - residential buildings and a coke plant. Police have documented the aftermath of Russia's war crimes.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops struck at settlements in Mykolayivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Toretsk, Mariinka, Raigorodok, Novoekonomichne, and Tonenke. The enemy killed and wounded civilians. Police officers worked at the sites of the shelling. The police and the Security Service of Ukraine have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

