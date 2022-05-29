Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack continues in all directions where it is possible and necessary - OK "East"

Збройні сили України ведуть контрнаступальні дії на всіх напрямках, де це можливо і необхідно. Відповідне рішення ухвалюється на найвищому рівні.

This was announced on the national telethon by the spokesman of the operational command "East" Ilko Bozhko, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are doing everything to deter the enemy.

"We need to understand where it is possible and necessary to counterattack in all directions. It should be understood that the Armed Forces is using every opportunity not just to deter the enemy, but to stop his destructive activities," Bozhko said.

