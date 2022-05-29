31% of territory of Kharkiv region is temporarily occupied, 5% is liberated from invaders, - Synehubiv

Currently, 31% of the territory of Kharkiv region is temporarily occupied.

This was announced today by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubiv during a working meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the situation in the Kharkiv region and the city of Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the President's Office.

It is noted that Synehubiv informed the President that currently 31% of the region's territory is temporarily occupied, 5% have been liberated from Russian invaders.

"We are not yet able to fully inspect some of the liberated settlements, as shelling continues, conduct full-fledged demining and begin rebuilding critical infrastructure. Where we can do it remotely, we do it," Synehubiv said.

