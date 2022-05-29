"Do you have anything to regret?" - "No, absolutely", - propagandists of Russian Federation in vain try to provoke captured "Azov" fighter Dutchak

Russian propagandists tried in vain to provoke and discredit the captured soldier of the Azov Regiment Vladyslav Dutchak.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Attached to the message is a video in which a fighter of the Azov Regiment Vladyslav Dutchak (Associate Professor) answers the questions of several people who remain behind the scenes. It looks as if a press conference is taking place, the click of cameras can be heard.

The soldier noted that he did not take a direct part in the hostilities, as he was responsible for the humanitarian component. One of the propagandists ironically clarified whether Dutchak was "ideologically stitching up the Azovs," to which he replied: "No. These were lectures on the military history of the world and Ukraine.

The Russian propagandist asked the Ukrainian who the inhabitants of the so-called "L/DPR" were for him. "Ukrainians. Of course, there are people among them who are wrong in their views, but they are Ukrainians just like us. Sooner or later we will find a common language with them. If we can't find a common language, I hope that my children and their children will find a common language," Dutchak said in response.

Dutchak also denied Azov's involvement in mass burials in Mariupol.

It will be recalled that Ukrainian defenders defended Mariupol for more than 80 days. On May 16, the evacuation of Ukrainian defenders from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, blocked by Russian invaders, began and lasted for several days.

