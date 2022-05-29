One person was lost, and two got wounds as result of morning attack of Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

As a result of morning shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers the person was lost, two persons were wounded.

The mayor Oleksander Senkevych reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Briefly about the morning shelling. The Russian occupiers again fired on a residential area of Mykolaiv. Three high-rise buildings were damaged (about 300 windows were broken, external walls and property in apartments were damaged).

As of 16:00, two people are known to have been injured. Another person died.

Now explosions are heard in the city again! I ask everyone to be as careful as possible! Go to the shelter. If you stay at home, follow the rules of the two walls! "- said the mayor.

