One of Hungary's closest associates of Viktor Orbán, and a key spokesman for the government's propaganda machine, Zsolt Bayer, has suggested in the Hungarian media that Ukraine is an analogue of Nazi Germany. This is stated in his author's video, which is broadcast by the Hungarian pro-government media.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda.

Among others, the video and its contents were published by Modyar Nemzet, a key and most influential newspaper in the government pool, considered Orban's favorite publication, and a number of others. Bayer's video blogs are also usually broadcast on pro-government TV channels.

Zholt Bayer responded to calls in Ukraine to reconsider the role of Russian literature in Ukraine's educational and cultural space and said it was analogous to the Nazis' actions against the Jewish nation. "It was already in Nazi Germany. That's what Goebbels said ... Big bonfires were burning in the streets of Nazi Germany, they were throwing works that were harmful to German thinking and the German people, especially, of course, works by Jewish authors. Heinrich Heine warned that those who start burning books end up burning people," said Orbán's propagandist, adding that he was convinced that these estimates were correct even now.

He also questioned the existence of Ukrainian culture and the Ukrainian nation as such, illustrating his words with images with Russian captions that Ukraine's territory is not Ukrainian, but allegedly selected or obtained in Russia and Poland.

"If we remove Russian culture from Ukrainian culture, what is left will be pathetically petty and stupid," he said.

Zsolt Bayer is one of Prime Minister Orban's close associates and co-founder of the Fidesz party, which he says has a G5 party ticket.

