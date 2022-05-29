Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on May 29, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on May 29, 2022

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone in order to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and block Ukraine's maritime communications in the north-western part of the Black Sea.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions without significant changes.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to hold units of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District and airborne troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to other threatening areas.

The aggressor continued shelling the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In particular, the settlements of Senkivka, Hirsk, Hrinivka, Hasychivka of Chernihiv region and Bachivsk, Seredyna Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Manukhivka of Sumy region.

In order to clarify the position of our troops, the enemy conducted air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining its occupied positions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers used barrel and jet artillery to fire. Conducted air reconnaissance. In addition, they launched an air strike on the village of Prudyanka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the direction of Pasika - Bogorodichne, had no success, retreated to previously occupied positions. He fired several artillery and mortar shells at the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dovhenke and Vernopillya.

The occupiers waged active hostilities in the Severodonetsk, Bakhmut and Kurakhiv areas. The main goal of the enemy is to surround our troops in the areas of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk and to block the main logistics routes.

The enemy is actively using aircraft, forces and means of missile forces and artillery, electronic warfare. In order to make regular attempts to force the Siversky Donets River in certain areas, it replenishes ammunition and fuel and lubricants.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy fires along the line of contact with mortars, artillery, rocket-propelled grenades, army and operational-tactical aircraft to deplete our personnel and destroy fortifications.

In the Lyman direction, some enemy units were withdrawn from the Lyman settlement.

In the Severodonetsk direction, in order to support the actions of ground forces, the enemy continues to fire on our troops with the use of artillery and jet artillery. The enemy struck an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the area of ​​the village of Ustynivka. He is trying to gain a foothold on the northeastern outskirts of the city of Severodonetsk, conducting assault operations in the direction of the city center.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy was preparing for assault, firing mortars, artillery, and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of Komyshuvakha, Dolomitne, and New York. Inflicted an air strike by operational and tactical aircraft in the areas of Berestove and Pokrovske. He fired four missiles at the settlements of Verkhnekamyanske, Vrubivka and Soledar.

In the Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas, the enemy fired intensively at the positions of our troops, inflicting air strikes with operational-tactical planes and helicopters of army aircraft.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy focuses its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers and their engineering equipment.

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the occupiers carried out fire damage to our troops with mortars, jet and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Trudolyubivka, Mala Shesternya, Dobryanka, Knyazivka, Tokareve, Shiroke, Pervomaiske, Novomykolayivka, Kotlyarevo, Novohryhorivka, Tavriyske and Posad-Pokrovske.

In the Mykolaiv direction aggressors carry out movement of reserves for restoration of the lost positions in areas of the settlements Andriyivka, Bilohirka and Bila Krynytsia. In the area of ​​Stara Bohdanivka, the enemy used a strike UAV.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities. The enemy is also blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian defenders inflict losses on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue," the statement said.