Zelensky fired head of Security Service of Kharkiv Dudin

President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region Roman Dudin for negligent performance of his duties and promised him an investigation by law enforcers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in his appeal.

The President noted: "I held a meeting with the leadership of the region and the city. I thanked them for being and remaining together with Kharkiv citizens, together with Ukraine and - which is very important now - together with each other. They have 100 percent cooperation: the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration - all really work for the Victory and do it very effectively.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine. I came, sorted it out, fired the head of the Security Service in the region for not working to protect the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thinking only about himself. What motives - law enforcers will find out

