Zelensky fired head of Security Service of Kharkiv Dudin
According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelensky in his appeal.
The President noted: "I held a meeting with the leadership of the region and the city. I thanked them for being and remaining together with Kharkiv citizens, together with Ukraine and - which is very important now - together with each other. They have 100 percent cooperation: the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration - all really work for the Victory and do it very effectively.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine. I came, sorted it out, fired the head of the Security Service in the region for not working to protect the city from the first days of a full-scale war, but thinking only about himself. What motives - law enforcers will find out