News

Kalush Orchestra sold crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 at charity auction

10 62518
Kalush Orchestra sold crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 at charity auction
The Kalush Orchestra sold the prize of the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 at a charity auction for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram-channel Eurovision Ukraine.

"Kalush Orchestra and Sergey Pritula just sold the Eurovision 2022 crystal microphone for $900,000 at a charity auction!" - the message says.

The funds will be used to purchase a set of PD-2 drones for the Ukrainian army.

Kalush Orchestra sold crystal microphone of Eurovision 2022 at charity auction 01

Read more: Kalush Orchestra won final of Eurovision-2022

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news