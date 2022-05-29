Ukraine expects decisive steps from NATO summit - Stefanishyna

Ukraine expects tougher sanctions against Russia as a result of the meeting of the heads of the North Atlantic Alliance, which will be held June 29-30 in Madrid.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of the Deputy Prime Minister's Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna.

It is noted that Olga Stefanishyna spoke at the opening of the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Vilnius. The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the outcome of the NATO Summit in Madrid should be decisive steps that will strengthen the security of both the Alliance itself and Ukraine. She stressed that the democratic world has no choice but to do everything to stop Russia.

"Some are afraid of Russia's defeat or simply do not believe that it is possible. But I ask you to imagine for a moment the world in the case of Ukraine's defeat. We Ukrainians know very well what a Russian victory would look like, because we know what the Russian occupation looks like today. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians live in fear and terror. With Russia's victory there will be no hope for a safe and free life on the European continent; force, not international law, will determine the rules," Stefanishyna said.

"Sanctions, weapons and support for our economy are the key to Ukraine's Victory in this war. And the clear perspective of Ukraine's membership in the EU is a necessary step for increasing the country's sustainability and its further reconstruction," the Deputy Prime Minister noted. - The policy of ambiguity that has prevailed in the Euro-Atlantic countries has sent a signal to the dictatorship that the international order can be changed in its favor by war, even paid for with European money.

Thousands of Ukrainians have fallen victim to this policy. It is necessary to immediately break the chain of energy dependence on Russia and provide Ukraine with all types of weapons that will allow it to move from defense to counteroffensive.

The Deputy Prime Minister called on parliamentarians of NATO member states to increase pressure on their governments to provide Ukraine with the necessary support and further isolate Russia, and stressed that Ukraine now expects such steps from the Alliance countries:

Trade embargo on Russian energy imports;

closure of all opportunities to circumvent sanctions;

directing frozen financial resources to compensate Ukraine;

rejection of settlements in Russian rubles;

disconnection of all Russian banks from SWIFT;

expansion of individual sanctions and visa restrictions;

banning the broadcasting of all Russian propaganda channels

At the same time, she stressed that Ukraine now needs deliveries of weapons, which will allow the Armed Forces to switch from defense to offensive and help to repel all the territories occupied by Russia.

Stefanishyna recalled that Ukraine had applied for membership of the North Atlantic Alliance back in 2008. No one cancelled it and it remains in force.