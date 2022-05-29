Army, police and authorities of Kharkiv are working together effectively to win, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in Kharkiv the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, and the Regional State Administration all really work to win and do so very effectively.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this was stated by Zelensky in video appeal.

Zelensky stressed that today he visited Kharkiv. Both the city itself and the forward positions of our military in the region. Kharkiv survived the terrible occupants' strikes

Black, burned by fire, half-destroyed residential buildings of the city look with their windows to the east and north - where the Russian artillery was coming from. That's where Russian combat aviation flew in.

"They are looking at Russia. And they now, as in a mirror, the Russian state can see itself. To see how much it has lost during these 95 days of full-scale war against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

According to him, "Russia has already lost not only the battle for Kharkiv, not only the battle for Kiev and the north of our country. It has lost its own future and any cultural ties with the free world. They were burned. Including there, on Saltivka" .

"A third of Kharkiv is still under occupation. We will definitely liberate the whole territory. And everyone must work for this result, both on the local and state level," he said.

