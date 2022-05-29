On May 29, 14 enemy attacks were repelled in Donbass, 2 artillery systems and 11 armored vehicles were destroyed - JFO press center

The Joint Forces grouping continues to conduct a defensive operation in a defined area of responsibility in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The report notes: "Along the entire defense line, the enemy is using combat aviation, multiple rocket launchers, large-caliber artillery, tanks, mortars of various systems, missile and bomb strikes on civilian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

The occupants shelled 46 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroying and damaging 62 civilian objects: 59 residential buildings, a power substation and a cultural building.

As a result of this shelling, at least three civilians were killed and two more were wounded in the Pokrovsk and Bahkmut districts of Donetsk region alone. The data for the rest of the Donbass and Luhansk regions as a whole is still being clarified.

Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces grouping repelled 14 enemy attacks today. Fighting with the occupant continues on three more locations.

Our brave soldiers inflict damage to the Rashist invaders in manpower and equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, the servicemen of the United Forces grouping destroyed: 2 artillery systems; 11 units of armored combat vehicles; 10 enemy vehicles.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbas shot down two X-59MK cruise missiles and three high-precision "Cube"-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, during the week in progress, servicemen of the Joint Force grouping repulsed 76 enemy attacks. They destroyed 22 tanks, 1 unit of special equipment, 17 artillery systems, 67 units of armoured combat vehicles, 1 special armoured vehicle and 28 vehicles (one of them with ammunition). Air defense units shot down an enemy K-52 multipurpose helicopter, 3 cruise missiles and 25 unmanned aerial vehicles of the occupier.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the invasion of Russian occupants!"

