On May 29, 5 drones, 2 missiles, occupant company tactical group and ammunition were destroyed - Air Forces

On May 29, five UAVs, two cruise missiles, a company tactical group and an ammunition depot were destroyed

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Air Forces Command.

The report reads: "On May 29, the enemy slightly reduced missile attacks and aviation activity around Ukrainian borders.

In Sumy region, fighters of the AFU Air Force eliminated two enemy UAVs, while three more drones were struck by units of the Ground Forces of the Joint Force grouping.

Air Force anti-aircraft missile units in the Eastern direction destroyed two cruise missiles.

Air Force strike aircraft carried out an air strike against the occupying forces near the village of Dovgenke. Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24M bombers destroyed a company-tactical group, an ammunition depot, a cluster of armored combat vehicles and the Rashists' manpower.