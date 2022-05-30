In evening of May 29, occupiers fired rockets at Sumy and Kharkiv regions
In the evening of May 29, a missile strike was launched from the territory of the Russian Federation against Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by Anton Geraschenko.
He noted: "There are reports of explosions in Merefa, Kharkiv region! There is a huge fire in the city, according to local social networking sites. Apparently, the "Iskanders" arrived. There is no official information yet.
There are also reports of explosions in Sumy!