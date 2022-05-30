Troops of Russian Federation entered outskirts of Severodonetsk, heavy battles for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk are going on, - Haidai. PHOTO

Russian troops entered the outskirts of Severodonetsk, killing two citizens and wounding five.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergey Gaidai reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, this applies to the northeastern and southeastern outskirts of the city.

"Heavy fighting for Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The enemy has used all possible weapons and uses aircraft. However, our military is holding its defense firmly to prevent the enemy from entering the country. Russian shells killed two people from Severodonetsk and wounded five others. Most of them are residents of one block in the old part of the city. They were preparing food in the yard when the shelling suddenly started. Two residents of Sirotyn were seriously injured. All the wounded received home care and are already in hospitals in the Donetsk region," Haidai said.

According to the head of the region, at least 12 houses were destroyed in Severodonetsk on May 29, 18 in Lysychansk, 10 in Vrubivka, and a house of culture, three in Zoloty, and two in Nyrkovo, Mykolaivka, and Viktorivka.

The head of the Luhansk region also said that the Russians were transferring ammunition and equipment in large quantities to the Severodonetsk area.

Over the past 24 hours, fourteen enemy attacks have been repulsed, two artillery systems, eleven units of armored combat vehicles, and ten enemy vehicles have been destroyed.

Air defense units shot down two cruise missiles and three Cube UAVs.