Enemy struck two rocket blows across Odessa region, hit inoperative bridge across Dniester estuary, - OK "South"

At night and dawn in the Odessa region, the enemy again fired 2 missiles.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South", informs Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Odessa City Council "Odessa. Officially".

"Desperately continuing to destroy the non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary, the racists hit the previously broken track," the statement said.

It is also noted that the shock wave damaged several private houses nearby. There are no victims among the population.

One missile was shot down by air defense forces.

