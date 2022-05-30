As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 243 children were lost, more than 444 - are wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of May 30, 2022, more than 687 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official juvenile prosecutors, 243 children were killed and more than 444 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 153, Kyiv - 116, Kharkiv - 109, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 52, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 47, Zaporizhia - 29, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.



On May 29 as a result of artillery fire by the enemy of the village. Myrolyubivka, Kherson region, killed a 9-year-old girl. Two more children: a 7-month-old baby and a 5-year-old girl were injured.



On May 26, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shelling by Russian troops in Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast.

On May 25, a 3-year-old boy was injured in a shelling of the Studenok village in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region.

According to juvenile prosecutors, 1,888 educational institutions were damaged by constant bombing and shelling by Ukrainian forces in Ukrainian cities and villages. At the same time, 180 of them were completely destroyed.

Read more: 5-month-old baby and his father died as result of Russian shelling of Kharkiv, - Klymenko