Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 30,350 people, 207 aircraft, 174 helicopters, 1,349 tanks and 3,282 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian troops that invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of May 30, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to approximately 30,350 people.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.05 are approximately:

personnel - about 30,350 (+200) persons were liquidated,

tanks - 1349 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 3282 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 643 (+12) units,

multiple launch rocket system - 205 (+2) units,

air defense means - 93 (+0) units,

aircraft - 207 (+0) units,

helicopters - 174 (+0) units,

UAV operational and tactical level- 507 (+3),

cruise missiles - 116 (+2),

ships / boats - 13 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2258 (+18) units,

special equipment - 48 (+0).

"The biggest losses of the enemy (last day) were observed in the Zaporizhia direction. The data are being clarified," the General Staff said.