News • War

Assault group of occupiers is defeated in Severodonetsk, two Russian soldiers are taken prisoner, - Butusov. PHOTOS

85 636151
The assault group of the 7th Brigade of the Russian occupiers was defeated in Severodonetsk.

The editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov reported about it on Telegram.

"The assault group of the 7th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in Severodonetsk was defeated. The paratroopers of the 81st Brigade captured two soldiers: Artem Khokhlom, a Russian citizen, and Grigory Gudzhiev, a resident of the occupied territories," the statement said.

Also, some occupiers from the 7th Brigade of the OF were eliminated.

Read more: Armed Forces advanced in some directions in south on 8-10 kilometers, - adviser to head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Denisenko

Assault group of occupiers is defeated in Severodonetsk, two Russian soldiers are taken prisoner, - Butusov 01
Assault group of occupiers is defeated in Severodonetsk, two Russian soldiers are taken prisoner, - Butusov 02
Assault group of occupiers is defeated in Severodonetsk, two Russian soldiers are taken prisoner, - Butusov 03

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news