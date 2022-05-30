1,5 thousand civilians were lost in Severodonetsk under attacks from armies of Russian Federation, - mayor Stryuk

People run the risk of being shelled even when they simply go in search of drinking water.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

Witnesses say the city is being bombed "200 times an hour" as Russian troops try to cut off reinforcements and surround its defenders.

Severodonetsk Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said that the remaining residents of the city were at risk of coming under fire. In particular, when trying to get drinking water.

The mayor estimates that 1,500 civilians have already died either from Russian attacks or from a lack of drugs and untreatable diseases.

It should be noted that before the start of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the population of Severodonetsk was about 100 thousand.

