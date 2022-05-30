Russian Federation pulls troops and military equipment to Ukrainian border in Kursk region, - governor

Russia has begun bringing troops and military equipment to the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine. In particular, the Russian military is pulling artillery and missile launchers to the Ukrainian border.

The governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoit declared it, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Medusa".

According to him, a large number of Defense Ministry personnel and additional weapons in the form of artillery and missile systems have arrived in the Kursk region.

"Everything is aimed at ensuring the peaceful and creative work of the people of the Kursk region, to ensure the safety of life and health," Starovoit added.

